JEFFERSON — A man wanted in last month’s non-fatal, downtown Jefferson stabbing incident has been arrested and charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with causing first-degree reckless injury.
Alejandro Delgado, 20, of 217 High Ave., Jefferson, turned himself in to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, without incident, after being sought by law enforcement for about two weeks.
“On May 27, a charge of first-degree reckless injury was filed by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for the arrest of Alejandro Delgado,” Jefferson Police Department Chief Alan Richter said. “The Jefferson Police Department is still following up on information provided by citizens and thanks all of those who provided information and tips about this incident.”
The department had been searching for Delgado for his alleged role in a stabbing that severely injured one person along the Rock River’s east side in mid-May. The person who was hurt is expected to make a full recovery and the case is being considered an isolated, targeted — rather than random — incident.
According to Detective Eric Weiss of the Jefferson Police Department, several other people who received bumps and bruises in the May 13 incident, are on the mend and one person has been arrested.
Weiss said the stabbing occurred May 13 at approximately 9 p.m. in Riverfront Park in downtown Jefferson.
A charge of child abuse has been filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court against Azael Aguirre, 18, of Jefferson for his alleged role in the fight. Aguirre was apprehended and police had been busy looking for Delgado.
The court of Jefferson County Judge Robert Dehring on Thursday required a $50,000 signature bond for Delgado with condition he have no presence at Riverfront Park, have no direct or indirect contact with a victim in the incident, have no contact with Aguirre and no contact with other witnesses. He is also to have no possession of any dangerous weapons, is not to leave the state and must surrender any passport to the Jefferson County Clerk of Court’s Office. A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 13.
The Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office along with other local law enforcement agencies, had been actively investigating the stabbing.
