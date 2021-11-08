Although he has not seen a Macy’s Day Thanksgiving parade or a Rose Bowl parade in person, he is a top parade goer in Watertown.
Andy Tessman has seen hundreds of parade, been in many parades and is the coordinator of the Watertown Parade Committee, overseeing both the Fourth of July and the Parade of Lights.
Tessman said he has been on the committee for at least 15 years, and was appointed parade chairman on Feb. 17, 2010.
Over the years, a number of service groups, including the defunct Jaycees, have headed up the parades that made their way through the streets of the city, Tessman said. Glenn Roberts started the Christmas parade with the Central Business Association and it went away for a couple of years, he said. “Joe Dettman from the former Steakfire started it back up with the lights and he had it for a number of years and the Main Street Program took it over.”
Bob Lueck organized the parades for years, but when his health began to fail, he talked to Mark Heiden of the Central Business Association about taking over the reigns, Tessman said.
Tessman said he met Heiden at the Jefferson Speedway on a Sunday afternoon in August or September, at which time Heiden told him the two had to talk. “I did not know Bob (Lueck) had talked to him and that Bob was giving up on the Christmas parade.”
Heiden told Tessman if he did not help with the Christmas parade, it may not be held. It was quickly organized and the tradition continued.
After that, Tessman said he contacted then Mayor Ron Krueger and convinced the city to have the Fourth of July parade and the holiday parade under one committee. However, not everyone on the committee works on both parades, Tessman said. Heiden, Tessman and Leroy Godfroy work on both parades, while the other members assist with only one festive occasion. They are volunteer positions and the parades are operated with donations.
Tessman said when he was a child growing up in Watertown, his father entered his 1951 Henry J car in area parades, or they went to see parades. “We didn’t have time for vacations and that is what we did,” he said. “Now, I am always in a parade with one of my tow trucks.”
The greatest part of organizing the parades is riding through the route at the end and hearing many compliments from the crowd, Tessman said. “That is the biggest reward there is.”
Tessman is co-owner of Emergency Starting and Towing with is brother, Ryan. They are the second generation owners of the Watertown’s largest towing company. It is a business he has been in his entire life.
He is also a member of the Watertown Moose Lodge 804.
Following are his responses to the 10 questions of the week.
1. What is your favorite holiday and why? “Christmas, because of the lights, decorations, Christmas songs, and Christmas movies. It is the most wonderful time of the year.”
2. What are the most famous parades you would like to see? “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and the Rose Bowl Parade. I would like to see both in person and see how the units are built and put together.”
3. What is your favorite part of a parade? “Other than as a parade coordinator, have you been in many parades? In the summer when we were kids our dad would take us all over to parades almost every weekend. We didn’t have time for vacations and that is what we did. A lot of times we were in the parades with my dad’s old 1951 Henry J car. Now we are in several parades a year with the company trucks including homecoming parades and Helenville Christmas parades. Once I had seven entries in one parade, between floats and flatbeds. Before I was in charge of the parade, I helped build a lot of floats. We won a lot of first place trophies for floats and have a lot of awards on the wall.”
4. What is your favorite Christmas carol? “Mariah Carey, ‘All I Want for Christmas is You.’”
5. What is your favorite hobby? “Been on safety crew in Beaver Dam at both race tracks for 36 years.”
6. What do you have as a screensaver on your phone right now and why? “Picture of our 75 ton rotator tow truck, our biggest truck.”
7. What is your favorite flavor of ice cream? “Strawberry vanilla or vanilla with mixed berries.”
8. What is your favorite food item? What would you never eat? “Lasagna would be my favorite. Worst food would be liver or Chinese food.”
9. Milk chocolate, dark cholate, or white chocolate, which is your favorite? “Milk chocolate. Dark is too rich and I don’t like the flavor of white chocolate. I don’t eat a lot of chocolate. I can’t eat a pure chocolate candy bar.”
10. What was your first vehicle and what do you remember out it? “It was as 1971 Oldsmobile 442 Cutlass. It had a 350-cubic inch Rocket engine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.