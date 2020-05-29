There will be no floats decked out in red, white and blue crepe paper. Or patriotic music for that matter as the traditional Fourth of July parade down Watertown’s Main Street has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Along with the parade, activities at Riverside Park for the celebration of the county’s 244th birthday have also been curtailed by COVID-19.
The only part of the city’s Independence Day celebration that has not been canceled is the fireworks display. A decision on lighting up the sky over Watertown will be be made closer to the date.
Members of the city’s parade committee, Andy Tessman and Sue Hepp, met with Watertown American Legion Commander Ron Krueger earlier this week and decided to cancel the parade and activities at the park.
“The last thing we want to do is pack the streets of downtown and create a health risk,” Krueger said.
Krueger provided several reasons for canceling this year’s parade, including lack of sponsorship. “It is very difficult for any fundraising as many of the sponsors have been closed (due to the pandemic) and they don’t have that kind of money around ($500 to $1,000) to sponsor a unit in the parade.”
And many of the bands are not available, Krueger said. “The high school bands have not been in school and not practiced for months.” Municipal bands, Watertown, Lebanon, and Oconomowoc, also have not held rehearsals, he noted. “We know they are not available. And other groups that come, the Shriners little motor scooters and groups that participate on a yearly basis, are just not available.”
Krueger said he is not comfortable getting people to respect social distancing during the celebration.
The parade committee will double its efforts to make the Christmas-time Parade of Lights much bigger and better than other years, Krueger said.
The American Legion had a committee and board meetings and decided to not do anything at Riverside Park this year for the Fourth of July.
“Our thinking on that is for us to be financially successful, we need people standing shoulder to shoulder and we don’t fell comfortable encouraging that,” the commander said.
“Many of the Legion members that run the brat stand, sell raffle tickets, tend bar and help with the soda are real nervous of putting themselves in a group situation July 3 and 4,” Krueger said.
Also, if the Legion did plan a celebration, complete with bands and wrestling as in past years, the question remains if people would attend.
Following the parade, normally 700 to 800 people proceed to the park for more entertainment.
“It could be a financial disaster for us,” the Legion commander said. “It is the second largest fundraiser of the year for us and if we spend thousand of dollars and not have a crowd, it would bankrupt us.
The organization’s largest fundraiser is a raffle held in March prior to its birthday banquet.
The Legion had already contracted with the Squeezettes, a polka band from South Milwaukee, to entertain at the park. The polka band did refund the down payment, Krueger said.
As far as the fireworks are concern, no decision has been made about canceling. In the past, the firework display was held July 3. The City of Watertown pays for the fireworks, but they are organized through the Legion. People usually gather in the park prior to the shooting of the fireworks.
“I have been in communication with the Fourth of July organizers for weeks, if not months,” Mayor Emily McFarland said. “The city completely understands and supports the position the Fourth of July event organizers are in. There is a lot to consider when making these decisions.
“There are certainly health implications, but there are also fiscal implications and supply availability issues. I am appreciative of the careful thought and consideration that went into their decision,” the mayor said.
“I want to temper the cancellation news with a reassurance to the community that there will be activities on the Fourth of July. We are working to determine what can be safely offered and more information will be shared closer to the events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.