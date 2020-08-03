'Check in' with the Watertown library

The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha, of which the Watertown Public Library is part.
When the Watertown Public Library reopened their building to the public after the initial lockdown this spring, the response from the community was overwhelmingly positive. From “we missed you” to “this is our favorite place to visit,” the feedback from Watertown patrons proved how beloved the library is to its users. Peg Checkai, director of the Watertown Public Library, is grateful for the respect patrons have shown staff during this difficult time. “Thank you to our patrons for their patience and understanding,” she said. “We appreciate their support!”
While the libraries in Jefferson County closed their buildings during March and April, most are now open in some capacity to the public. (As of this printing, the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library has halted in-person service, but is offering curbside pickup).
If one visits the library today, they will notice a few changes, since each library is taking precautions for the health and safety of patrons and staff. Most encourage or require mask use (staff are required to wear masks), library materials are quarantined and cleaned before being reshelved, the libraries are instituting rigorous cleaning, and Plexiglas shields have been installed. Curbside service is also still available at many libraries for those who do not want to enter the building, including at the Watertown Public Library.
Yet even with the changes one may see at the library on the next visit, one will still find materials and resources, as well as quality help from library staff. “Being able to be open and serve the community is so important to our library staff during this time,” said Kelli Mountford, director of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo. “Our staff loves when our community members enter the library with a smile on their face because they are so excited to get new materials in their hands.”
Throughout the pandemic, librarians and library staff at the local public libraries found creative solutions to serve their communities, such as virtual programming for kids and adults. One new initiative from the Watertown Public Library sought to document the community of Watertown’s experience during the pandemic. The library collected written pieces, photos, drawings, and art from community members for a publication they created called the "Social Distanzine.”
As the reality continues to shift and uncertainties lie ahead, it’s comforting to know libraries and library staff are available to help with whatever one may need. Whether in the building or online, libraries offer access to quality information, extensive collections of entertainment and research materials, and services ranging from streaming movies and TV shows on the free Hoopla app, to job resources and early literacy programs. “Libraries will continue to be an important community resource,” said Checkai. “Kids will still need resources for school. We will still need access to computers, books, local newspapers, free WiFi, and the friendly librarians. We’ve always been here to help and that will not change!”
Visit a local library or check their website for more information on what the library can offer.
