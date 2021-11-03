JUNEAU – Dodge County Executive Committee members decided against creating an ad hoc committee to discuss how to best spend its $17 million in American Rescue Act Funds.
Last week, Dodge County Chairman Russell Kottke sent an email to executive committee members proposing the ad hoc group be comprised of chairman from the executive, finance, human services and health board, highway, land resources and parks, land and water conservation, human resources and labor negotiations, information technology, building and judicial and public protection committees.
Dodge County Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy, who serves on the executive committee, said Monday she was opposed to Kottke’s idea.
She said the county board wants to be involved in the process, too.
“I’m also opposed that the 10 members have already been selected,” Sheahan-Malloy said. “If an ad hoc committee is required, there should be a vote by the full county board. I’m even more uncomfortable that the 10 are deciding what the best way to spend the money is.”
Dodge County Corporation Counsel Kim Nass said the ad hoc committee was proposed so a smaller group could get together, generate ideas and advance them to the county board floor.
Nass said the ad hoc committee would not “cut” the county board from the process.
“There hasn’t been one opportunity for the full board to have a discussion of who wants to be involved in the gathering of information,” Sheahan-Malloy said. “We’re already cutting off a group of people that already voted to be part of the process.”
Nass said there is a resolution that allows for Dodge County supervisors to commit ARPA funds, but it needs to go in front of the entire county board before the monetary award is granted.
“That’s already been established,” Nass said. “Again, the proposal is to do an ad hoc committee. If you don’t like the proposal, this committee can discuss where to go from here and bring a resolution to the board.”
Nass said maybe the executive committee would like to take on the task.
Dodge County Supervisor David Guckenberger, who also serves on the executive committee, disagreed.
“I would prefer to have a committee of the whole (county board) discuss this,” he said. “I recall the last board meeting where supervisor (Jenifer) Hedrick stood up and asked questions about the ARPA funds and appeared to want to get involved in the planning of spending (the funds). This would exclude her from that discussion directly.
“We have $17 million dollars and a one time opportunity to do something with it,” Guckenberger said, “and it’s burning a hole in our pocket. We spent six to seven months in strategic planning meetings and I don’t feel we accomplished that much in them, but here we are just picking away at the ARPA funds piecemeal without any good plan.”
Kottke said it was merely an idea to get people together to start the discussion and bring some ideas to the county board.
Dodge County Board First Vice Chairman David Frohling said the issue of spending ARPA funds will likely go before the full county board Nov. 9 for discussion.
