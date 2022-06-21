The Watertown Unified School District Board of Education has selected Jarred Burke of the Richland School District to be its new superintendent of schools beginning July 1.
Burke replaces the outgoing Cassandra Schug.
The search concluded a two-month process that began with soliciting the community’s feedback about the needs and priorities of the school district and the qualifications and characteristics stakeholders wanted in the next superintendent.
The search firm of Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates used input from interviews, focus groups, forums and an online survey to develop a leadership profile. The board of education used this profile as a framework for evaluating and interviewing candidates.
“From a multi-state field of applicants, Dr. Burke emerged as the right fit for the students, staff, schools, and community of the Watertown Unified School District,” WUSD Board President Tony Arnett said “People who have met Dr. Burke point to his straight-forward communication style and his ability to connect with you. His deep background in raising the bar academically, in combination with his successful experience leading a district with similar financial challenges, gave him the edge among a group of very talented and accomplished finalists.”
Burke has spent the last seven years as the district administrator for the Richland School District. The Richland School District serves approximately 1,400 students.
Prior to this, he served as the director of curriculum and instruction in the Mount Horeb Area School District, and elementary and middle school principal in the Southwestern School District.
As a teacher, he taught elementary and middle school-age students. He has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College of Madison, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Marian College of Fond Du Lac, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary and middle education from the University of Minnesota-Winona.
“Dr. Burke and his family are enthusiastic about the opportunity to move to the district,” Arnett said. “He is also excited about the chance to join the Watertown Unified School District’s team of great educators. Dr. Burke believes the district and community have a commitment to supporting students and that his skills in leadership will compliment the district.”
“I can’t wait to learn more about the community, the families, staff and students. My family and I are looking forward to our future in Watertown,” Burke said.
The board of education will vote on Burke’s contract at its normal monthly meeting on June 27.
