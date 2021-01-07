JEFFERSON — A 20-year-old Watertown woman is free on a $7,500 signature bond after being charged with pointing a handgun and laser at a Watertown Police Department officer Dec. 23, 2020 while returning from a Christmas shopping trip.
According to a criminal complaint on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, Serena V. Bratz, N1650 Second Street Road, Watertown, is charged with one count each of intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, directing a laser pointer at an officer, concealing a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
The complaint stated that, on Dec. 23, 2020 at approximately 5 p.m., an officer from the Watertown Police Department was in his squad car behind the city municipal building, 106 Jones St., readying it for his shift.
"As I was seated inside the squad, I looked straight forward towards North Second Street and I observed a gray, dark-in-color, sedan driving by," the officer stated in the complaint. "As the vehicle was moving forward and getting close to the intersection located at Cady Street and North Second Street, I observed a green light coming from the inside of that vehicle."
The officer said the green light appeared to be a laser that was pointed at his squad, moving up from the hood to his face and shining into his left eye.
The vehicle made the stop at Cady Street and continued north on North Second Street.
"I then decided to follow the vehicle and obtain the plate number, so I could read the vehicle information," the officer said. "I then observed the vehicle take a right, heading east on East Division Street, driving the wrong way on a one-way street. I activated my emergency lights and continued to follow the vehicle which later took a right, heading south on North Fourth Street and then another right heading west on Cole Street."
The driver of the vehicle came to a full stop for police on Cole Street.
At that time, the officer questioned the male driver, and the laser and gun were discovered.
Bratz was also questioned and she said she and the man were returning to their Watertown homes from a Christmas shopping trip to Delafield. During questioning, however, police noticed that the pair was giving conflicting stories about the laser and handgun. Police became suspicious the gun was stolen.
As an investigating officer was securing the handgun, he triggered its green laser beam.
Bratz was transported to the Watertown Police Department station, booked and fingerprinted.
The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office is pursuing charges against the man who was driving the vehicle.
After initially denying she and the driver had pointed the laser at the officer's vehicle, Bratz admitted they had.
If she is convicted on her charges, two of which are felonies, Bratz could face up to 13 years in prison and $31,000 in fines.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Dehring set a pretrial conference for Bratz Jan. 20 at 11:40 a.m.
