MADISON – As part of National Consumer Protection Week, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is inviting the public to a forum intended to help consumers identify and avoid scams and pitfalls in a complex marketplace.
The event will take place virtually on Zoom on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore will provide an introduction at the summit. Additionally, DATCP, the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Federal Trade Commission will give presentations before responding to questions from participants.
A wide variety of consumer issues such as robocalls, COVID-related scams, student loan debt, predatory lending, landlord-tenant issues, and predatory and deceptive automotive sales practices, are expected to be covered.
Registration is not required, but space is limited to 350. For the event information and access link, visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/ConsumerProtection.aspx.
Consumers across the state are encouraged to utilize DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline toll-free at 800-422-7128 or by email: DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov for information on current scams, consumer laws and publications, and how to file a complaint.
