The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in an apparent murder-suicide early this morning.
Watertown Police requested the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the incident at 3:42 a.m. today at 909 Country Lane in the City of Watertown.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said evidence at the scene indicates the incident was most likely a homicide-suicide in which the 52-year-old man is believed to be the actor. He said there are no other individuals believed to be involved in this incident.
Schmidt said this is an active investigation by his office and no further information is available at this time.
He said the names are being withheld pending notification of family members.
“We want the residents of this quiet neighborhood to be confident there is no active threat to the community,” Schmidt said in a statement Saturday.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted investigators at the scene.
