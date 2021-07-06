JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Fair has been a quintessential part of summer for the past century and a half, hosting animals, carnival rides, musical entertainment and “fair food.”
Last year, as the country and the world struggled with a pandemic for which there was not yet a vaccine, all of those regular fair attractions were put on hold, or went virtual.
This year, the traditional fair is back. It opens Wednesday and runs through Sunday at Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson.
Final preparations are already in full swing at the fairgrounds. Coordinators are hoping for pleasant weather and an excellent turnout of folks eager to get back to the activities that have long defined summer.
This year’s fair theme is “Year of the Farmer,” which pairs nicely with the fair’s many agriculture-related exhibits and competitions.
The planning for this year’s fair was somewhat compressed compared to a usual year, as planners waited to see how the second year of the pandemic would play out.
With COVID-19 numbers way down and vaccinations available, planners decided they could go ahead with a full traditional fair, said Amy Listle, fair park director.
“For a long time, we didn’t know what size fair we’d be able to have, but the main focus was to make sure that our (youth, open class and senior) exhibitors would be allowed to show in person this year,” the fair park director said.
As far as the open and junior class fair entries, participation is way up this year from the virtual fair the year before, but still down from a typical year — probably to be expected as the vaccine is still not available for all age groups and some people are still not going to large gatherings.
Another factor playing into the lower-than-usual number of fair entries is the fact that most 4-H clubs and projects did not get to meet in person until the final month before the fair was scheduled, which is not a lot of time to prepare an exhibit which typically represents a full year’s work.
Still, the fair is proud to be hosting all of the usual categories, from livestock and produce, to arts, foods, plants, mechanical sciences, woodworking and more.
The top departments this year in terms of exhibitors are poultry (406 entries), cultural arts (361 entries), photography (304 entries), swine (256 entries) and horse/pony (233 entries.)
The full fair entertainment schedule was not yet available as of presstime, but the main headliners for the big grandstand shows will be the “Ides of March” featuring Jim Pelernik at 8 p.m. Friday and Jon Pardi at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Special attractions returning this year include the Sea Lion Splash show and the Pleasant Valley Pig and Duck Races, which will be open free to all ages at various times each day throughout the run of the fair.
The carnival will be back, but with new hours. Rides will open at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and run through 10 p.m. on those two days. Friday and Saturday carnival hours will be noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday carnival hours will be noon to 6 p.m.
Kids’ day has moved to Friday. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, kids under 12 will be admitted to the fair for free, with a kids’ carnival wristband special of $15 between noon and 5 p.m. that day.
Another kids’ carnival wristband special will run from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday for $25.
The entry fee for the fair overall remains $10 for regular entry or $5 for seniors 62 and up or kids 12 and under. Kids 5 and under get in free. Family packs of five tickets, good for any day of the fair, are available for $35.
There are a few procedural changes fair visitors will need to know. The main entrance will be off the same big free parking lot on the north side of the fairgrounds, but will be further to the west than usual — closer to the horse arena.
Meanwhile, the traditional main gate by the dairy barn will be used as a nighttime exit for those leaving the fairgrounds after 9 p.m.
Due to supply chain difficulties, the fair will not have handicap-accessible trolleys or wheelchair or scooter rentals this year.
Visitors are welcome to use their own personal scooters or wheelchairs, but no golf carts will be allowed.
