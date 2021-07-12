JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Ddoge County in the month of June.
Granted divorces were Jennifer Bianco and Michael Bianco; Joshua Butler and Amber Butler; Sara Fleischfresser and Joseph Fleischfreser; Brian Gennerman and Sara Gennerman; Jeffrey Halverson and Tina Halverson; Bethany Hartl and Mitchell Hartl; Joshua Hartwig and Cassandra Hartwig; Katie Hinz and Andrew Hinz; Michelle Koster and Andrew Georgson; Sandra Krieger and John Krieger; Kristin Manzano and Luis Manzano; Glenn Miller and Flor Miller; Kevin Moeller and Rebecca Richie; Aspyn Powers and Andrew Powers; Anna Rinehart and Danielle Coleman; Claudia Bobadilla and Collin Barron; Rochelle Schmidt and Thomas Schmidt II; Eyan Schultz and Kara Schultz; Aubri Sekel and Cody Sekel; Owen Trainor and Erica Trainor; Rory Tubbs and Velonie Sanders; Rae Vrana and Brandon Vrana; and Hannah Zimmerman and Matthew Zimmerman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.