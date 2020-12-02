Watertown Unified School District officials on Monday renewed a public appeal for substitute teachers and support staff from the community to step up to aid in the education of students in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late October, district leaders were already in need of supporting educators from the community. These supporting players would likely do much to relieve the stress and burden placed on Watertown’s remaining staff members who are trying to handle the different forms of learning — in-person and virtual — that are taking place while some teachers are unable to work due to COVID-19 concerns.
Teachers are in such short supply in the WUSD that its officials have put out an “all-hands-on-deck-style” appeal over the past month for college-degreed persons with a love of kids, but the response has been less-than-overwhelming. They are especially seeking qualified substitute teachers to come into the schools and help educators as they continue to deliver quality schooling to students during the coronavirus.
WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug said during Monday’s regular meeting of the board of education that the greatest area of need is for substitute teachers. To be a substitute teacher, an Associate Degree is required with a one-day training session. The WUSD will assist with that process. The pay is $110 per day for substitutes. The district is also seeking paraprofessional substitutes at $13.99-$15.02 per hour and no degree is required.
WUSD board President Tony Arnett said the district needs community-based solutions to get the district through the educational nightmares presented by the virus.
“Our greatest need is to have knowledgeable adults in the classroom. How is Watertown going to take care of its own?” He asked in October.
District leaders have said its educators are re-thinking instructional practices to teach in a socially distanced classroom.
Schug said staffing remains a concern, with unfilled positions in each building, daily.
District officials said concerns about staffing include the fact it is challenging for teachers who have opted to remain working in the schools to be covering for their absent colleagues, adding sustainability of this situation is a concern, with the worst-case scenario being possible eventual burnout.
Arnett said many teachers continue to do their day-planning at night, but this cannot continue indefinitely. He said the district must find substitute teachers and paraprofessionals to help — and soon.
At the October meeting, Schug said the district is seeking volunteers, but limiting them to being regular in their volunteerism. She said if people want to volunteer, the district would be asking them to do a specific task on a regular basis — likely assisting in the mornings, or after school with supervision, or during recess times. She said the district is interested in help and support from the community and families, but is also balancing that with limiting people in its facilities to avoid any possible COVID exposures.
On Monday night, Schug reported that staff listening sessions are playing a big part in helping the board and its administrators formulate their thoughts on how the district should be heading through the time of the virus. District officials agreed, however, it is an unsure future for everyone in the world to say the least. They also concluded that the district’s plans have to be “sustainable.”
At recent staff listening sessions, members have said it is great to see the students again. They showed appreciation for extra items that have been removed from their plates; said everyone is working together like never before and that technology platforms have been helpful. They also noted that literacy coaches and support have been beneficial.
Staff members said, however, that they worry about sustainability, stress and “emotional weight.” They are also concerned about safety — especially when it comes to the face-to-face model of opening the schools and state and local data related to COVID-19. The staff members said they live professionally and personally with considerable uncertainty and unpredictability, and worry about their ability to prepare to educate properly.
“We are working to address these concerns,” Schug said. “Overall, things are going well. Our staff has been great across the board.”
