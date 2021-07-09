BEAVER DAM — After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dodge County Fair is ready to resume activities Aug. 18-22 at the fairgrounds on state Highway 33, three miles east of Beaver Dam.
“It was a tough decision to make, and hopefully we will not have to do it again,” Dodge County Fair Board Association President Doug Ninmann said about cancelling the fair in 2020. “Let’s move on,” he said at the annual press banquet Wednesday night in Beaver Dam.
Typically, the fair association crowns its fairest of the fair the first night of the fair. “But we decided it was a good year to start something new,” Ninmann said.
The 2021 fairest of the fair was named at the banquet, following an afternoon of judging.
This year’s fairest will be Alexis Luedtke, 21, of Beaver Dam. Luedtke said being named fairest was something she had set out to do as a young child. She said she dreamed of becoming the Dodge County Fairest of the Fair since she was active in both 4-H and FFA. “I was impressed by all of you,” she told the members of the board.
Luedtke is the daughter of Jason and Tracie Luedtke. She is a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she is studying medicine with an ambition to become a pediatrician.
In her radio commercial she wrote for the fairest competition, Luedtke said she was excited to be a contestant. She listed her entries at the fair over the years, including rabbits, baskets, and numerous other items.
In response to a question by the judges, Luedtke said without the 4-H music program, she would not be in UW band program.
With the crowning a month prior to the fair, Luedtke will be handing out ribbons and meeting fair visitors the first day of the fair, Aug. 18. In past year, the fairest was crowned early evening of the first day of the fair.
The other contestants included Krista Justman, 22, of Mayville, the daughter of Mark and Gail Justman, and Leslie Schreier, 17 Burnett, the daughter of Jon and Denita Schreier.
All the shows the fair board had lined up for 2020 are rescheduled for this year, Ninmann said. “All the big name entertainment let us out of contracts last year and are coming this year with no increase,” he said.
The entertainment for the grandstand stage includes the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 19, Jordan Davis at 8 p.m. Aug. 20, and Blue Oyster Cult & Starship featuring Mickey Thomas at 8 p.m. Aug. 21.
Other entertainment includes the Badger State Tractor Pullers at 7 p.m. Aug.18, horse pull 9 a.m. Aug. 21, truck pull 1 p.m. Aug. 21; and the traditional two heats of the demolition derby Sunday afternoon and night.
There will be a chainsaw carver on the grounds, with an auction set Saturday afternoon to sell the carvings. Nick’s Kids Show will return for a second year, along with the Wild World of Animals and pig and duck races.
New this year at the 137th annual fair will be the finals of the Dodge County Corn Hole Tournament, Ninmann said.
The fair board president noted ticket prices for the fair will remain the same as in 2019. “We want to welcome everyone back to the fair,” Ninmann said. Admission prices are $7 before noon and $10 after noon; children 9 and younger get in free; season tickets are $27 before Aug. 18 and $35 after the fair opens. Grandstand acts and parking are free.
A & P Enterprises carnival will return to the grounds with ride specials throughout the fair.
Along with 2020 being a tough year without the fair, Ninmann noted the association had five former board members die in 2020. This year’s fair book is dedicated to Joe Meyer, who served from 1981 to 2005; Bill Christian from 2001 to 2013; Don Fabisch, 1994 to 2020; David Henefeld, 1985 to 2020; and Tom Stebbins, who joined the board in 2020.
Fair books are available at most banks in the county, including State Bank of Reeseville, Ixonia Bank, BMO Harris, Associated Bank and Partnership Bank, all in Watertown, and Piggly Wiggly stores in Beaver Dam and Juneau and Rechek’s grocery in Beaver Dam.
