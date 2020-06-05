JUNEAU — Dodge County recorded its largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday and its third death.
On Wednesday, the county had 383 positive tests, an increase of 157 from Tuesday. The jump can be attributed to the number of inmates testing positive at Waupun Correctional, which has grown to 225 in the past week, along with 19 employees. So far, 259 inmates have tested positive and 43 have recovered.
All prisoners and staff in Wisconsin’s 36 adult prison will be tested for COVID-19 under the state Department of Corrections’ plan to resume to normal operations.
The department is also about a third of the way through its plan that started in May to test all 21,800 adult inmates.
Dodge County Public Health Director Abby Sauer said Thursday some of those prison numbers had slowly been filtering into the county’s daily updates, but the state health department has now just caught up on inputing all of the positive cases. She said the positive cases at the prison have been incrementally entered in Dodge County’s tally over the past few weeks and that Wednesday’s increase was the remaining tests.
Sauer said the mass testing at the prisons slowed down the reporting system.
Sauer said Dodge County’s negative tests will also see an increase in the next few days once the prison numbers are entered into the system.
She said the third COVID-19-related death was a woman in her 60s, who lived in a long-term care facility.
Also, the National Guard has been working with the state Department of Health and Family Health/La Clinica to test seasonal workers and other staff at a canning facility in the Village of Clyman.
Sauer said there is no outbreak there, but testing is taking place.
When asked when residents could see relief from COVID-19 Sauer said health officials are still learning about the virus.
“It’s still fairly new to all of us,” she said. “We’ve only known about it since December and January.”
She said once there is a vaccine the county will develop a treatment and distribution plan for it, but, right now, individuals are asked to remain 6 feet apart from one another and continue to wash their hands frequently.
“That’s No. 1 and No. 2,” she said. “No. 3 is wearing a mask in crowded areas, such as the grocery store.
“We can control this with common sense, good hygiene and social distancing,” Sauer said.
