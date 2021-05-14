JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a rezoning that will allow a Palmyra couple to create three new building sites south of N252 County Highway H in the town of Palmyra on which they plan to place homes.
The rezoning that was approved by supervisors for John and Michelle Mehring changes the property from an Industrial zoning to A-3 Agricultural/Rural Residential.
The proposal addressed two lots of 1.5 acres and one of 1.1 acres.
People speaking against the rezoning at the county board meeting Tuesday said they had concerns that the change could have a deleterious effect on nearby woods, bird habitat, an environmental corridor and a portion of the Kettle Morraine State Forest.
George Jaeckel, chairman of the county zoning committee, said he could not imagine why anyone concerned about nature in the area would be against someone wanting to change the classification of the property from Industrial to Agricultural/Residential.
It was later noted by county zoning officials that, if the parcels remained zoned industrial, the Mehrings, or someone else, could construct anything from a meat processing facility, or concrete manufacturing plant, to a chemical plant or petroleum refinery.
“To me, it’s a ‘down-zoning’ to go from industrial to residential,” Jaeckel said.
Despite the county board’s approval of the rezoning by a vote of 26-2 with Greg David and Kirk Lund dissenting, the Town of Palmyra’s board has the right to veto the action.
