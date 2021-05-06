MADISON — A new Rustic Road guide that offers two more routes is available in print and online. The two newest roads are Rustic Road 121, Lee Road, in the towns of Plymouth and Fountain, Juneau County; and Rustic Road 122, Semple Road, in the towns of Waterville and Waubeek, Pepin County.
Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads Program was started more than 40 years ago to preserve and highlight scenic, lightly traveled country roads. With the addition of these two roads, the state’s system now includes nearly 740 miles of Rustic Roads through 61 counties. Unique brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated Rustic Roads.
“If you want to get out and see Wisconsin, the Rustic Roads guide provides a great list of routes in areas across the state,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “I’m excited Rustic Roads is expanding into more counties and hope folks will take the opportunity to enjoy Wisconsin’s great scenery.”
“Rustic Roads are thanks to a unique local-state partnership that provides a recreational opportunity for people of all abilities,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “There’s likely a road near you now that almost every county has designated one of these scenic routes.”
“Whether you are on a bike, in a car or in an RV, the unexpected is ready to be discovered around any turn onto Wisconsin’s Rustic Roads,” said Anne Sayers, Department of Tourism acting secretary. “Both the printed and online guides are great planning tools for anyone who wants to go beyond the major highway and find the roads less traveled.”
For a free copy of the new edition of Wisconsin Rustic Roads, visit https://www.travelwisconsin.com/order-guides or contact the Department of Tourism toll-free at 1-800-432-8747.
Rustic Roads range from two miles to 37 miles in length and have a maximum speed limit of 45 mph. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation oversees the Rustic Roads program but the roads remain under local government authority.
