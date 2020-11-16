JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said that, once again, the county is finding itself over capacity with regard to new cases and it staff members are responsibly adjusting processes to be more efficient.
“As a result of the high caseload,” Scott said, “the Jefferson County Health Department will no longer be contacting those positively confirmed individuals who are informed by another source of their positive result.”
These individuals would have been notified by their health care provider, the Wisconsin National Guard, or a digital notification system.
“In addition to those who do not receive a positive test result notification from another source, we will continue to notify our highest priority populations, including the elderly, those who live in long-term care facilities or nursing homes, school-aged children and youth, and those with disabilities or needs for accommodation that require a critical level of attention,” Scott said.
All individuals will be notified of their positive result.
“The only impact this is intended to have is to eliminate the redundancy of a second notification to the majority of those who would receive a second notification,” Scott said. “We have conferred with the appropriate entities to ensure that no individual with a positive test result is left unaware of their result. This change should not have an adverse impact – rather it should help the health department to respond to new cases and investigations with more agility.”
Questions about quarantine or isolation should be directed to the health department at COVID19@JeffersonCountyWi.gov. Those who require a letter for work or school should call 920-674-7275.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.