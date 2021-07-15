JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board received a late resignation letter Monday from a math and computer science teacher at Jefferson High School.
Jason Marin’s letter of resignation stated that Monday would be his last day with the district, as he is leaving to take another opportunity.
Meanwhile, the board handled a new hire. Recommended for hire was Britain Welch of Janesville, who was recommended by the hiring committee for the shared school psychologist position at Jefferson Middle School and West Elementary School.
Welch received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2015 and is expected to finish up his master’s degree program this month through the Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
He has no teaching experience but does have four years of related experience as lead care coordinator with Alternatives in Psychological Consultation, Wauwatosa.
He will be applying for a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction education license.
In other personnel matters, the school board approved a new position description for a math interventionist position, which will be financed through pandemic grant funds. This person will help address learning loss in math due to the disruptions of the pandemic.
