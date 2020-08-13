MADISON — A Watertown man and a Johnson Creek woman are among nine Wisconsin residents granted pardons this week by Gov. Tony Evers.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on July 21, and the board forwarded its recommendations for pardon to Gov. Evers for final consideration.
“Pardons are more than just a signature on paper; they offer new opportunities, second chances, and forgiveness for folks who have bettered their communities and made amends,” said Evers. “I believe in second chances and in the positive impact pardons can have on our criminal justice system and communities, so I am glad to pardon these nine individuals.”
Among those pardoned was Steven Dummer of Watertown, who was 17 years old when he and his friends stole a vehicle from an auto dealership and took it joyriding.
Now 64, he has maintained employment since and hopes to travel to Canada to fish.
Also pardoned was Heather Hafemann-Biles of Johnson Creek.
She was in her early 20’s when she was struggling with drug addiction and drove the getaway vehicle while her then-husband burglarized multiple residences. She underwent treatment, is now sober and a mother of three, and currently works at a chocolate factory.
The other seven people pardoned had been convicted of crimes including hit-and-run, stealing a vehicle to joy-ride, robbery, stealing alcohol and selling marijuana to an undercover officer. All were young when they committed the crimes.
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime.
A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores some of the rights that are lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not result in an expungement.
Under Executive Order #30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have not committed any new crimes. Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board will be reconvening again virtually on Aug. 18.
