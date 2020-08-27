The Farmers’ Almanac has called it the “Winter of the Great Divide.”
For those among us who are cold-adverse, the outlook looks grim for the winter ahead.
Although it doesn’t always align with the National Weather Service prediction, the Farmers’ Almanac has released its winter season forecast for 2020-21 Monday, and said it is expecting a cold, snowy winter for much of the United States.
The more-than-200-year-old publication said the Great Lakes area is set to see its “fair share of snow,” and the entire east side of the country should expect a big snowfall near the end of March.
States in the plains, near the Great Lakes and near the Rockies should expect a cold winter, according to the Almanac, with states including Missouri, Kansas and western Illinois all expected to see above average snowfall. In the Upper Midwest, which includes Minnesota, Wisconsin and Northern Michigan, snowfall will also be above normal. The snowiest periods will be in late December, early and late January, late February, and early March, the Almanac said.
Winter temperatures will be warmer than what’s average in the Upper Midwest region. However, the coldest periods will come in December, late January and late February.
Those in states just south, such as Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas are predicted to experience a temperamental winter, with intervals of mild weather mixed with spikes of cold and snowy conditions.
Tennessee, the lower Ohio River valleys and portions of the New England had been dubbed the the “winter wild card” and are expected to see intense winter weather systems, dropping wintry mixes, ice and snow throughout the season.
From the Mississippi River to the east, the U.S. is expected to see below normal temperatures. The northern Plains and Rockies will also see colder than average temperatures, according to the almanac.
The Pacific Northwest could see some of the most pleasant weather of the winter, with mild and dry conditions expected there. The southwest is expected to see normal temperatures as is the Gulf Coast region.
Last year, the Farmers’ Almanac predicted a “Polar Coaster Winter” for much of the U.S. However, those predictions did not come to pass, especially in the Midwest, which had a well-above-average winter.
Still, the Farmers’ Almanac stands by its projections.
“Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall,” Farmers’ Almanac editor Peter Geiger said.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Paul Collar said he is not into “wish-casting” like the Farmers’ Almanac, but, instead, relies on data associated with the climate charts to help forecast the weather patterns.
Collar said the end of August means the end of meteorological summer followed by September, October and November as the meteorological months of fall and then the meteorological winter months of December, January and February.
“Overall, we are seeing equal chances of below normal, normal, and above normal temperatures right now,” he said. “With the climate charts, we are looking at the overall trends of a three month period. It’s not a snapshot, but more of a movie. It makes it difficult to tell what will happen this far out because the climate outlook is an overall trend of the 90-day season. When it’s over, you look at how it all played out. We rely on a lot more science than the Farmers’ Almanac.”
He said Wisconsin is in a region where it could see above average precipitation this winter.
Collar said the National Weather Service out of Sullivan has Wisconsin seeing a possibility of La Niña winter, which brings more of a harsh, colder winter with it and more snowfall.
“It doesn’t lend itself to the milder stretches associated with El Niño,” he said. “There are more episodes of mixed precipitation events with El Niño. It’s also not as harsh and doesn’t bring the heavy snowfalls with it. And, there are more above average temperatures with El Niño.”
Collar said the NWS’ La Niña watch could deviate as the months draw closer to winter.
“Only time will tell if our forecast comes to fruition,” he said.
