There’s turnover near the top at Watertown City Hall.
Several key positions have turned over in the past several months. And that has placed stressed on Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland and the remaining city leaders.
Depending on how you count it, as many as seven of the top jobs have changed hands or are about to and most have been announced in the past six months
In August 2020, Randy Franks left his position as Watertown’s street superintendent and returned to the private sector. Two months later, in October, Franks’ assistant, Jay Haberkorn, decided to retire.
In November 2021, three employees decided to leave their positions with the city. The first was Watertown City Attorney Rose Simon-Silva, who left the city Nov. 5, to go to Menomonee Falls to be their assistant village attorney. She was followed on the same day by Rachel Smith, the executive secretary to the mayor and administrative assistant to the clerk/treasurer. Five days later, Elissa Friedl, who served in the roles of the city’s clerk and treasurer, decided to take a deputy treasurer/deputy clerk position in the Town of Burke in Dane County.
In August 2021, the city’s finance committee agreed to split Friedl’s position into a finance director position and a clerk position. The city retooled the deputy clerk position that was vacated by Lisa Trebatoski, former deputy clerk and treasurer, and it became Friedl’s position.
Trebatoski served in her Watertown position from November 2017 to June 2021, according to her Linkedin page.
The city’s new finance director/treasurer, Mark Stevens, joined Watertown’s executive team this month. Stevens was joined by Megan Dunneisen, who filled the position vacated by Friedl; and the vacant city attorney position was also filled this month by Steven Chesebro.
Most recently, the city announced fire chief Kraig Biefeld is stepping down from his position into retirement May 2. The city’s police and fire commission is working on finding a replacement.
McFarland said some of the vacancies were more difficult to recruit for than others. However, she admitted, there are less applicants for leadership positions than the city has for its vacancies.
“In my time here, we created an onboarding process,” McFarland said. “This includes checklists and knowledge transfers so I believe we’re doing the best we can with the staff allocations we have to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.
“We have been very fortunate to have excellent and devoted members of our city team, both past and present, who are intently focused on providing efficient and outstanding service to the residents in our community,” she added. “While vacancies can be difficult, our team has done fantastic in taking on extra work and training new members to our team who are fast learners. Our focus is on providing our city with a high level of services and building a mission-driven organization, and that has been quite successful being that some team members that have left, have come back, and others that have left have asked to come back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.