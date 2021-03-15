Watertown High School hosted its third annual Gosling Career Fair on Wednesday.
The career fair is a collaborative initiative driven by a committee of local business employers, the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, and Watertown High School staff members.
This year’s fair was held virtually, allowing all 9-12 grade students a chance to hear from a variety of local industry experts. Out of 16 career clusters, students were able to choose the three that interested them the most and attend a live Zoom session with multiple representatives within those clusters. Industry experts provided an overview of career opportunities available within their company and answered questions from students.
The Gosling Career Fair plans to continue to provide Watertown High School students an opportunity to make meaningful connections with local employers while exploring career opportunities and future pathways. For more information on this year’s event, visit the Gosling Career Fair webpage: www.WatertownJobFair.com.
Several area businesses in Watertown and throughout the area participated in the career fair. Included were Badgerland Computers & Networking, Bethesda, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers of WI, Chapter 2, Inc., City of Watertown, E.K. Machine Co. Inc., Fischer Barton, Fort Community Credit Union, Glory Global Solutions, Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, Insight FS, John Deere, Spuncast Inc., Kusel Equipment, Madison College, Marquardt Village, Moreland OB-GYN Associates, Raven Software, River Bend RV Resort, SEEK Careers/Staffing, The FBI, United Cooperative, UW-Platteville, Watertown Fire Department, Watertown Police Department, Watertown Regional, Medical Center, Watertown Unified School District, WI Army National Guard, WI Auto & Truck Dealers Association, WI Department of Corrections, Wine & Design, Wisconsin Construction Laborers, Wis-Pak Inc., and WMTV NBC 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.