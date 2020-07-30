Jefferson County K9 unit participates in training

JEFFERSON — On Saturday, members of Jefferson County K9 Units had the opportunity to participate in the Law Enforcement Training Team of South Eastern Wisconsin K9 Fest 2020 in Jefferson. This is annual fundraising event for area law enforcement K9 units. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was notably scaled back.
The LETTSEW K9 Foundation supports K9 units in law enforcement and educates the communities they serve and protect. These communities include Whitewater Police Department, Fort Atkinson Police Department, Lake Mills Police Department, Watertown Police Department, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
These small community K9 units have always been “for the community, by the community” which means that the unit is not taxpayer funded. “We are incredibly fortunate to receive support from individuals and groups like LETTSEW K9” said Chief Aaron Raap of the Whitewater Police Department.
Morning activities included a golf scramble and motorcycle ride. Whitewater Police Department officer and K9 Tilla along with the chief attended a meet and greet during registration for the morning events.
In the afternoon attendees were treated to a K9 demonstration that included obedience, an article search, a narcotic search, a bomb/explosive search and ended with a show stopping apprehension. Participating in the demonstration were Lake Mills Police Department officer and his dog K9 Truman, UW-Whitewater Police Department officer and K9 Truus, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Gukich and K9 Balko as well as Deputy Greg Jansen, K9 Gader and decoy Deputy Jason Hacht. Onlookers meet the K9 teams participating in the demonstration.
IN 2020 LETTSEW has facilitated the purchase of a K9, paid emergency medical expenses and supplied training equipment to the units represented. Look for additional events including beer, booze, meat and pull tab raffle, bingo, sock hop and in the spring a gala. If interested in joining the LETTSEW K9 team, call 920-650-0088, email at lettsewk9@gmail.com or go to Facebook @ Lettesewk9 Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.