JUNEAU — As the battle to contain COVID 19 continues in Dodge County, Abby Sauer reminds us that individuals need to protect themselves from influenza.
“Flu goes around every year, with some years being worse than others,” said Sauer, Dodge County public health officer. “With both COVID-19 and the flu spreading this fall, it is especially important that we all get our flu vaccines. By doing so, we can help keep health care resources available to those with COVID-19, a respiratory virus that unlike the flu does not yet have an effective vaccine.”
Information provided by Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services tells the public that during the 2019-2020 flu season, there were 36,175 cases of the flu in Wisconsin. Of these, there were 4,425 flu-related hospitalizations and 183 deaths, including three children. Also, there were 73 hospitalizations among pregnant people and 14 hospitalizations among post-partum people — the highest number since DHS started monitoring this information.
But what does it mean if a vaccine is less than 100% effective?
“No vaccine is 100% effective, but vaccines that are only partly effective at protecting a single person can still be extremely effective collectively, “ said Andrea Palm, state Department of Health Services Secretary – designee. “If a large portion of the population is vaccinated, occasional cases may still arise, but enough people will not contract the virus to cause widespread outbreaks.”
Getting the flu means possibly facing severe illness that can result in hospitalization at a time when our frontline health workers are doing all they can to help COVID-19 patients recover. Therefore, now more than ever, getting the flu vaccine is one of the most important and proactive steps.
To locate an influenza vaccination location near you, contact your health care provider or refer to the VaccineFinder website at vaccinefinder.org
