MADISON — With Jefferson County moving steadily ahead with broadband initiatives, Gov. Tony Evers and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced this past week that additional funding will be available for the current round of state broadband expansion grants.
This brings the total available funds to $125 million statewide.
“This is $25 million more than what was announced in November,” a media release from the PSC stated. “The funding for the grants comes from the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers in July, which will be used to expand high-speed broadband internet to unserved or underserved areas of the state.”
Broadband expansion grant awardees for the years 2014-2019 in Jefferson County included Century Link in Sullivan, $145,558; Ethoplex LLC, $7,886; Netwurx Internet in the Town of Watertown, $150,690. Dodge County had none during the same period.
“I promised to work to ensure every Wisconsinite had access to high-quality, high-speed internet, and our state broadband expansion grant program is one of the fastest and most efficient ways we have to do just that,” Evers said. “I’m proud that our work over the last three years is helping provide more than 300,000 homes and businesses with reliable, high-quality internet, and the funding for this grant round will help us build on that good work so that students, workers, business owners, families, and communities can access the internet in every part of our state.”
In March, the PSC received 194 applications requesting more than $495 million in grant funding from the state’s broadband expansion grant program. The commission is expected to make grant decisions in the coming weeks.
“I thank Gov. Evers for his continued investment in closing the digital divide and connecting hundreds of thousands of our fellow Wisconsinites to needed infrastructure,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “Over the past four years, the historic investments made in broadband have allowed communities across the state to realize the societal, educational and economic benefits of high-speed internet.”
Since 2019, state and federal funds allocated under Evers for broadband grants have provided, or will provide, more than 300,000 homes and businesses access to new or improved services.
