If you want a visual recap of Watertown’s 2020, the city put together a video on its accomplishments in 2020, and is expected to release it on YouTube today.

Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland highlights the city’s achievements in an otherwise dismal year dominated by COVID-19 headlines.

McFarland said the collaboration between the city departments in this dark and unconventional year helped bring about positivity when it was needed the most.

In the nearly 18-minute Annual Round Up video, McFarland touted the city’s high points, including the addition of Sharp Corner, the renovation and reconstruction of the library and the ongoing work placed in what will become the city’s town center.

McFarland said Watertown residents witnessed a “tremendous” year, but didn’t back down from the challenges it brought with it.

