If you want a visual recap of Watertown’s 2020, the city put together a video on its accomplishments in 2020, and is expected to release it on YouTube today.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland highlights the city’s achievements in an otherwise dismal year dominated by COVID-19 headlines.
McFarland said the collaboration between the city departments in this dark and unconventional year helped bring about positivity when it was needed the most.
In the nearly 18-minute Annual Round Up video, McFarland touted the city’s high points, including the addition of Sharp Corner, the renovation and reconstruction of the library and the ongoing work placed in what will become the city’s town center.
McFarland said Watertown residents witnessed a “tremendous” year, but didn’t back down from the challenges it brought with it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.