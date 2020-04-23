Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland has proclaimed Friday as Arbor Day in Watertown.
According to the proclamation, the Wisconsin legislature has designated the last Friday in April as Arbor Day.
“The day is designated throughout the nation to encourage the planting of shade and forest trees to promote the harvesting of our forest crops by approved conservation methods and to protect the forests from the scourge of devastating fires, insects, and diseases that destroy the beauty and usefulness of our woodlands as well as their wildlife,” the proclamation states.
The proclamation encourages everyone to observe the day by personally planting a tree or by participating in any community Arbor Day ceremonies or activities.
