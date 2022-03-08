County administrator announces retirement

JUNEAU — Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke announced his retirement date Monday morning at an executive committee meeting. His last day will be June 1.
Mielke told several county employees and board members he turned 64 last week.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the first Dodge County administrator,” Mielke said.
He began his responsibilities as Dodge County’s first administrator in September of 2008.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors began mulling the idea of having a county administrator in 2007 when administrative secretary Garland Lichtenberg announced his retirement in March of 2007.
The board voted 22-11 in January 2008 to hire an administrator to oversee the daily operations of the county, prepare future budgets and hire and fire department heads.
Then, supervisor David Frohling of Watertown told his fellow board members the administrator is to carry out the policies of the county board. Frohling headed up a study that recommended the administrative form of government.
On Monday, Frohling, who continues to serve as a Dodge County supervisor, said the firm that helped the county hire Mielke told him to expect six to seven years of work out of him.
“That’s a testament to Dodge County and Jim (Mielke) that he stayed beyond the seven years and was able to retire from Dodge County,” Frohling said. “I’m happy we made it this long. I’m very pleased with the work he has done for the county. It will be a tough act to follow. It certainly leaves a big hole in Dodge County.”
Russell Kottke, who has served nearly 25 years on the Dodge County Board with 18 of those as the county board leader, said he was part of the team that helped hire Mielke, too.
“He was a good fit for Dodge County,” Kottke said. “He has done a good job for us. I wish him well in his retirement.”
Kottke of Fox Lake, who will retire from the board in April, said Mielke helped pave the way for the Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to construct its facility in Juneau.
“He was very instrumental with that project,” Kottke said.
Supervisor Donna Maly of Beaver Dam said Mielke will be missed.
“He was our first county administrator,” she said. “We went in this not knowing a whole lot, but we knew there was a need for a county administrator. We didn’t have the skill set that we needed so we hired Jim. He was a great asset to the county board.”
Maly, who was served on the county board since 2003, said she worked with Mielke on the Enterprise Resource Planning system to help implement resource planning by integrating all of the processes for finance and human resources.
“We worked for three years on that project,” she said. “Did we always get along? No, but we worked through the problems and completed the goal in front of us.”
Before coming to Dodge County, Mielke served as an administrator at different municipalities since August 1997.
“One of my goals when I returned to school for a master’s degree in public administration was at some point become an administrator at the county level,” Mielke said. “The level of responsibility and constant day-to-day variety of issues along with the size and scope of operations makes it unique. I have enjoyed the responsibility and have been fortunate to have worked with so many dedicated professionals in my career. I cannot say enough about the cooperation and collaboration of the Dodge County employees — their professionalism is outstanding.”
Mielke said he has a number of outside interests to keep him busy in his retirement.
“My wife, Claudia, and I like to go boating,” he said. “We both enjoy the outdoors…looking forward to spending more time together. Yard work is never a chore.
“For those who know me, I am a dedicated rail fan,” he said. “I can be found trackside taking photos in the snow, rain or sunshine. Being retired will provide greater flexibility for my trackside trips.”
Even those who didn’t see eye to eye with Mielke chose to keep the discussion cordial after hearing the news.
Supervisor Rob Boelk of Mayville, who also serves as the Mayville mayor, said he wishes Mielke the “best of luck” in his retirement.
“I’m hoping the supervisors can find a replacement in a timely manner,” Boelk said.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun said having a new county administrator will lend itself to “new and refreshing ideas.”
Frohling said the county’s executive committee will begin discussing the hiring process for the next county administrator at a special meeting March 15.
“In the past, we used a firm to help us,” Frohling said. “I’m leaning towards going that route again, but the executive committee will make the final decision.”
