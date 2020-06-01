TOWN OF HERMAN — Three people were injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle head-on crash Thursday night in the Town of Herman.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded at 7:56 p.m. to State Highway 33 near Luedtke Lane. The initial investigation showed that a Ford F150 was eastbound on Highway 33 and a Wal-Mart semi-tractor trailer was westbound when the two collided head-on.
The driver of the F150, a 17-year-old male from West Bend, and his 16-year-old female passenger, also from West Bend, were seriously injured. The two were transported to Froedtert Hospital.
The driver of the Wal-Mart semi, a 47-year-old male from Illinois, was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam with minor injuries.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Assisting on scene were the Allenton Fire/EMS, Mayville EMS, West Bend EMS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, DCERT and the Dodge County Highway Department.
