Mark Heiden, or as he’s more commonly known as “Heids” by many in the community, is a lifelong resident of Watertown marking 62 years in the city.
Heiden graduated in 1978 from Watertown High School where he was also a standout athlete for the Goslings.
Heiden worked for the Watertown Daily Times designing award winning advertisements for local businesses, but for the past 3 1/2 years he’s been in the kitchen at Glenn’s Market. He also works as a caterer for Glenn’s Market.
He’s married to Julie; and he boasts they are empty nesters. Heiden said his two children, Whitney and Taylor, live out of town and his two stepchildren, Doyle and Dee, reside elsewhere.
“And if they all read this — let’s keep it that way,” Heiden jokingly said.
Although he lives among many fans who adore the green and gold of the Packers, he’s a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. We won’t hold it against him.
The Daily Times recently caught up with Heiden, who was kind enough to answer our “10 Questions” feature.
1. The Beatles or The Rolling Stones? And why?
“The Rolling Stones — because I can’t get no satisfaction listening to the Beatles.”
2. Did you play any sports in high school? Didn’t you play football in high school? What was your position?
“I played football and ran track at Watertown High School. I was a wide receiver and cornerback and returned punts and kickoffs. I ran the 100 and 200 meter dashes and did the long jump. I also anchored the 400 and 800 relay teams.”
3. I know you love the Dallas Cowboys. They have a storied history, but what turned you on to “America’s Team” as they are referred to?
“I have an uncle Dan, who is a huge Green Bay Packers fan, who lives in Oconomowoc. He hated the Dallas Cowboys. When I was little smarty pants at the age of 9 or 10 I started needling him at a Thanksgiving gathering about a football game and it has grown to this day. We talk quite a bit during the football season and I hope to have the last word this year.”
4. So if you cheer for the Dallas Cowboys — Do you ever find yourself cheering for the Green Bay Packers? Or do memories of the Ice Bowl have you sticking with the Cowboys?
“All I can say is Dez Bryant caught the ball against the Green Bay Packers. And are we really sure Bart Starr (in the Ice Bowl) crossed the goal line or was his knee down before breaking the goal line? Where was instant replay then?”
5. Who’s a better coach — Tom Landry or Vince Lombardi? And why?
“Tom Landry, of course! Although both were great coaches in their own styles, this is something a few of the current coaches could take note of today. But ‘How ‘bout them Cowboys?’ — Oh, that was Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson.”
6. I know you’re pretty busy with the catering portion at Glenn’s Market so what do you enjoy doing during your time off?
“Traveling (post-COVID-19 pandemic, of course) abroad; and now domestic travel to Nashville and Las Vegas, which are our two favorite trips to make. Or there are the road trips to rummage sales along the way to add to our collections (for resale or trade).”
7. Being a caterer you see a lot of food — what is your favorite meal? And favorite beverage to go with the meal?
“Fresh seafood every chance I get. My favorite meal is probably ahi tuna steak seared medium rate, a twice baked stuffed potato and fresh asparagus spears served with my drink of choice, an ice cold Bud Light.”
8. I’ll often see you at the Dodge County Fair checking out the shows. What was the last concert you seen at the Dodge County Fair or another venue?
“I have seen Jordan Davis at the Dodge County Fair this past summer. Doug Ninmann and his county fair staff do a great job of getting great talent to the fair every year. I also have seen a number of house bands in Nashville this past October.”
9. What is one piece of technology you didn’t have growing up, but if you could go back in time and have now — what would it be?
“I am technology challenged — just ask my kids. I love a No. 2 lead pencil with an eraser, but I would say cell phones for directions is great or a computer for finding information quickly.”
10. You’re a member of the city’s parade committee, correct? What do you enjoy about the parades in Watertown? What makes them so special?
“I became involved with Andy Tessman and the parade committee back when I was president of the Watertown Main Street Board. It has been a great move with all the people I have met and entertained with our two parades every year. I would say the people make our parades special. Watertown loves a parade. So every year — rain or shine or snow or sleet — we hold them for the people to enjoy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.