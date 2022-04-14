Former Watertown Alderwoman Cassandra Wagner did not file for a recount, according to city clerk Megan Dunneisen.

Dunneisen said the election was certified Tuesday.

Wagner lost her seat to former mayor and alderman Fred Smith. Smith edged Wagner by just eight votes notching 226 votes or 51% of the 445 votes cast April 5.

Wagner did not return phone calls to the Daily Times by press time.

