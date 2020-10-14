WAUPUN — Two Dodge County prisons have recorded their first COVID-19 cases, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
Over the last week, three inmates at Fox Lake Correctional and one inmate at John C. Burke Correctional have tested positive. The Fox Lake facility has had 15 employees confirmed to have coronavirus while John Burke has had two.
Dodge Correctional has had 237 inmates test positive with 63 active cases; 174 have recovered. Forty-seven staff members at the facility have had the virus.
At Waupun Correctional, there are currently 15 active cases among inmates while 228 have recovered; over 200 of those cases were reported in early June. The prison has had 35 employees test positive.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported another coronavirus outbreak in the Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility, which recorded 127 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners as of Monday, according to the DOC.
Two other prisons, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution, are still in the midst of two large outbreaks. As of Monday, Kettle Moraine had 412 active cases among inmates and Oshkosh had 346.
Sturtevant is a small unit of Racine Correctional and is located adjacent to the larger prison. The facilities are counted as one prison on the DOC’s data dashboard.
Among staff, 32 Racine Correctional employees have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Sturtevant was not reported as having positive cases among staff. Infected staff are directed to stay home and self-quarantine.
DOC’s policy is for infected prisoners to be isolated and medically cared for, and exposed inmates to be quarantined.
Across all adult institutions, DOC reported 1,104 active COVID-19 cases among inmates and 124 active cases among staff, as of Monday.
