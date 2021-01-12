CORDELE, Georgia — Former Watertown Fire Department Chief Henry Butts, charged with multiple child sex offenses in Georgia, entered pleas of not guilty to the charges Monday.
According to staff at the Crisp County Clerk of Courts Office in Cordelle, Georgia, Butts entered the pleas Monday afternoon following a court appearance in the morning.
Butts resigned his position in Watertown in November of 2010 amidst an internal investigation into theft.
Butts has been indicted in Crisp County, Georgia — located in the central part of Georgia, approximately 80 miles south of Macon — and is facing five counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual exploitation of children.
The offenses allegedly occurred with a minor female and are detailed in a five-page criminal complaint on file with the Crisp County Superior Court. The offenses are alleged to have occurred between April 9 and Sept. 16, 2013.
Butts is currently being held in the Crisp County Detention Center and no future court dates have been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.