JEFFERSON — Three more Jefferson County residents have died as the result of COVID-19, as case rates remain high since a rapid increase several weeks ago, according to the Jefferson County Health Department.
Jefferson County Health Department strongly encourages all eligible community members to get vaccinated and help protect their families and community.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval and licensure to the first COVID- 19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and will now be marketed as Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines may continue to be administered safely to individuals 18 years of age or older.
FDA’s approval of this vaccine should reassure anyone who has concerns about getting vaccinated and is also a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic that puts us one step closer to permanently altering the course and severity of this pandemic in Wisconsin.
Those who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between now and Sept. 6 are eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card through Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Information submitted will be used to verify vaccine administration. Visa cards may take up to six weeks to be mailed to participants. Second dose administration is not required for the award, but it is vital that individuals complete their vaccination series to get the best protection from COVID-19. All vaccines currently approved for use in Wisconsin are eligible for use with the incentive program.
For more information on the incentive program, visit the DHS $100 reward page or call 844- 684-1064.
Millions of people have already safely received this COVID-19 vaccine and others that have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization.
As the first FDA-approved COVID- 19 vaccine, the public can be even more confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of a licensed product. The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have monitoring systems in place to ensure that any safety concerns continue to be identified and evaluated in a timely manner.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 211. One can also call 844-684-1064 or 800-232-0233. Many pharmacies (Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, or your local pharmacy chain) may offer walk-in vaccinations. Call ahead to ensure availability.
