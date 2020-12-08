JEFFERSON — Saturday’s drive-through holiday parade in Jefferson, necessitated by COVID-19, was a last minute pivot for planners, who expected a couple of hundred vehicles to visit the stationary parade, arrayed at Jefferson County Fair Park.
Instead, some 3,000 vehicles came through the three-hour Jefferson Parade of Lights, said Jen Pinnow, executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored he event.
Despite significant waits for those at the end of the line, most paradegoers were ecstatic at the opportunity to celebrate the season safely during the pandemic, Pinnow said.
As the Christmas season approached, planners held off as long as possible, waiting to see if the community could safely host a traditional parade downtown, the chamber director said.
However, as Thanksgiving neared and the spread of COVID-19 in the area remained critically high, planners looked for alternate options.
Chamber planners then partnered with Jefferson County Fair Park to coordinate a drive-thru parade, with stationary, separate displays arrayed at a safe distance throughout the fairgrounds and spectators coming through in their private vehicles.
The parade drew 23 units, fewer than in the past but with a little more variety due to the way the stationary parade was arranged.
But in terms of spectators, the event was an astounding success, Pinnow said.
“We anticipated maybe a couple hundred cars coming through,” she said. “We could not believe the amount that showed up.”
She called the response “heartwarming and amazing,” saying that this kind of crowd showed that people are hungry for ways to celebrate the holidays.
With the change in formats, the chamber decided not to award individual prizes for entries this year, but she noted that there were several displays which might not have been able to participate in the traditional format.
“We had musicians playing all night,” she said, noting that some who might not have signed on because they didn’t want to make a float and obtain a vehicle were willing to sign on in the stationary format.
“There were other things we couldn’t have done in a traditional parade, like the utility truck with its string of lights going all of the way down to the ground.
“With the sun setting in the background, it was just stunning to see,” Pinnow said.
Surely some paradegoers were surprised by the wait time, but overall, spirits were very high and people were thankful for the opportunity to come together in this way.
“People had their windows down,” Pinnow said. “There was music playing and people were yelling ‘Merry Christmas!’ There were huge smiles on faces and a sense of joy.”
She said toward the end of the parade, a vehicle came through with a little boy seated on his mom’s lap while they wound through the slow parade route.
“He was all smiles, and his mom said, ‘Thank you so much for doing this,’” Pinnow said.
Another plus of the format is that it allowed vulnerable frail or older people to come out and enjoy the lights from the comfort of their vehicles when in the past they might not have been able to sit in the cold for hours.
“We really saw all ages out there,” Pinnow said.
Even though the change to a drive-through format was an emergency measure brought on by the pandemic, Pinnow said some people are already calling it a “new tradition” on social media and asking coordinators to consider doing something similar in future years.
It’s just another example of how the pandemic has forced planners to think outside the box, yielding some great ideas which might never have come about otherwise, she said.
Pinnow said that the chamber has great appreciation for the Jefferson County Fair Park and its staff for stepping up to host the parade on short notice, and for the Jefferson Police Department for keeping everything orderly before, during and after the event, and of course to the stalwart chamber volunteers.
From the perspective of the Jefferson County Fair Park, Amy Listle, Fair Park director, said it was an honor to be able to step up to help the community during what has been a difficult year.
“When the Jefferson chamber called us about having a drive-through parade at Fair Park, we were very happy to be able to partner with them,” Listle said.
With all of the changes COVID-19 has wrought on community events this year, Listle said that the fair park has been able to position itself as the “drive-through event central.”
As such , she was pleased to be able to help community traditions continue in a different, more socially distanced format.
“We think it worked out really well and are welcoming other opportunities like this one if they come along,” Listle said.
Participants in the parade included Miss Wisconsin Alyssa Bohm; Jefferson Citizen of the year Bob DeWolfe; the Jefferson Boosters 4H Club and its homemade gnomes; Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair Janelle Wenzel of Jefferson and her court; the Fort Community Credit Union; Jefferson County Head Start; Badger Bank; Jefferson Utilities; the City of Jefferson; St. Coletta of Wisconsin; St. John the Baptist Catholic School; St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and School and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.
Additional participants included the Gemuetlichkeit Days castle float; the Twin River Riders Snowmobile Club; the Humane Society of Jefferson County; the Pack the Parlor charity event; Wine & Roses; the Dousman Transportation school bus company; Ron’s Barber Shop; Physique the Jefferson Emergency Medical Service and the Jefferson Fire Department, and last but not least, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Sponsors for the event included the Jefferson Golf Course, Jefferson County Fair Park, SERVPRO of Jefferson County/Oconomowoc, Thompson Legal LLC, the County City Credit Union, the Randy Schopen Foundation, Pack the Parlor, Griffin Ford and WSLD.
