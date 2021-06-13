The Watertown Historic Preservation & Downtown Design Commission will host a presentation on preservation tax credits for commercial and residential property owners on Wednesday, June 16, at 6 p.m.
Claire Bushemi of the Wisconsin Historical Society will provide an overview of the tax credit program and application process.
Watertown is home to five districts listed in the National Register of Historic Places – the Main Street Commercial Historic District, the South Washington Street Historic District, the North Washington Street Historic District, the Clyman Street Historic District and the Richards Hill Historic District. Other districts eligible for listing include the Veteran’s Memorial Park and N. Fourth Street neighborhoods.
Property owners in each district may be eligible to apply for preservation tax credits to offset the cost of major mechanical upgrades, maintenance projects such as roofing and brick tuck-pointing, and restoration projects that include the re-building of original porches, exterior painting, window restoration and more.
The meeting will take place at City Hall, room 2044. Interested citizens are also invited to attend remotely by phone or computer: 571-317-3122; the access Code: 904-794-781 or visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/904794781.
For more information, call 920-248-0616.
