JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek public schools have changed course and will be starting the fall semester with all-virtual classes, due to an increased 14-day average rate of positive coronavirus cases in Jefferson County.
Fort Atkinson has decided its schools will do so, as well.
Last Friday, the Jefferson County Health Department reported that the 14-day coronavirus positivity rate average was 7.9%. On Tuesday, it had reached 9.7%, well over the level at which county health officials were to recommend online education only.
The increase means that the Johnson Creek district will begin the school year on Tuesday, Sept. 1 with virtual-only classes instead of the planned in-person option.
The county epidemiologist said last Wednesday that a newly adopted county plan had set an 8% rolling positivity rate, or a percentage of infections through community spread reaching or exceeding 60 percent, as a threshold for school shutdowns in order to avert potential large-scale outbreaks. At the time, the countywide 14-day average rate of positive coronavirus cases was 6.6%.
The widely-used national metric recommends a switch to virtual learning if the positivity rate in an area exceeds 5%. Jefferson County had gone with 8% instead, because the 5% threshold is more geared for densely populated urban areas where there is more close contact.
However, with the past week’s rise in cases, school districts are quickly changing their plans.
The first possible return to in-person instruction will be Tuesday, Sept. 22, pending the 14-day positivity rate at that time being below 8%.
Parents may track the progress on the Jefferson County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard on its website.
“In order to prevent moving in and out of virtual and in-person learning, we will take time to work with the county,” Superintendent Michael Garvey said in a statement on the district’s website. “Our virtual instruction will include more live interaction between the students, their teacher and classmates than we included last spring. Those expectations will be shared very soon.”
The School District of Jefferson Board of Education and Lake Mills School District officials announced a special meeting for Wednesday night, likely to discuss start dates.
