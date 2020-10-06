JEFFERSON — Jefferson County will offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Friday and Saturday at the Jefferson Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave., Jefferson.
The testing will be Friday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Any Wisconsin resident 5 years of age or older can take the test. Symptoms of the coronavirus are not a requirement.
Registration is recommended. To register, go to register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
If one is unable to register, the National Guard will assist one upon arrival.
Once a person is registered, they will receive an email confirmation with a personal QR code. Bring the QR code to the testing site.
For more information, visit jeffersoncountywi.gov/Test4Covid.
