JUNEAU — A 45-year-old Watertown man has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison for causing mental harm to a child after being charged originally with the assault of a 6-year-old girl.
Gregory Howell, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger Thursday and the judge issued the sentence after finding Howell guilty of the charge in March.
Howell also must serve five years on extended supervision. He will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years after release.
As part of a plea agreement, Howell had entered a no-contest plea to a charge of causing mental harm to a child in place of the original charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to a criminal complaint in the matter, the family was staying with Howell in a motel room in Watertown. On Dec. 8, 2018, the girl was doing errands with her mother and wanted to stay with Howell and watch television when her mother went to the store.
The girl later went to her grandmother’s house to spend the night. According to the complaint, the grandmother noticed blood in the girl’s underwear and the girl told her that Howell had been touching her. The girl was taken to Watertown Regional Medical Center and Watertown police officers met them there.
The girl told a social worker during an interview that Howell had assaulted her eight times since she was 5. She said he assaulted her while her mother was sleeping. The mother said that she started seeing Howell in March of that year, according to the criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.