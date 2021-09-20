One of Watertown’s more distinguished businessmen enjoys a good day fishing so much so that he is one of the founders of the Rock River Rescue, an organization formed in 2001 to save the Rock River in Watertown.
The Rock River Rescue Foundation was founded to improve the aquatic ecosystem of the river within the city limits. Funds raised are used for fish stocking, habitat improvement, education and handicap access to the river.
“When I was young, I had a conversation with my fishing buddies that centered around how nice it would be to go to the river and catch something other than carp,” Beyer said. In 2001, he went to a local bait shop and raised the same question. But this time, Beyer and six other life-long Watertown residents who wanted their children, grandchildren and others to experience and enjoy the river, took action.
They formed the foundation to raise money for carp removal, fish stocking to introduce predators of carp, habitat improvement to increase the numbers of beneficial fish species and provide handicap accessible piers.
“The river has made a very nice turnaround,” Beyer said.
Since 2002, the organization has removed thousands of carp, stocked 900,000 game and pan fish, and donated handicap accessible piers to the city that were installed at Riverside Park and Fannie P. Lewis Park.
The original target area has expanded from the 154 acres between the dams in Watertown to now include the 60-mile stretch between Watertown and Lake Sinissippi in Hustisford. The group is also continuing to clean up and restore the Heiden Pond area.
Also over the past couple of years, Beyer said the group has begun making scholarships available to graduating high school seniors pursuing a career in resource management. Their fundraising banquet is set for Oct. 2.
When not fishing, Beyer can be found at his store, Keck Furniture in downtown Watertown. The store was founded in 1853 by John Keck. Beyer’s father was hired by Keck in the 1940s and his parents became owners. Beyer, who has worked at Keck’s Furniture since pre-teen, is the second generation of the second family to own the furniture business.
Beyer is a 1981 graduate of Northwestern Preparatory of Watertown and received a degree in marketing, with a minor in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
He is a past director of the Main Street Program and has served on various city business-related committees and the former Downtown Business Association.
He and his wife Joan have six children, five sons and one daughter, of which five are involved in the furniture business in some capacity. They also have three grandsons.
Besides fishing, Beyer enjoys tying trout flies and has a collection of antique tackle. “I do like to hunt but I don’t have much time to do that as it is the busy season at the store.”
Beyer is fond of Ford Mustangs and has two vintage cars and one that’s more current.
Following are his answers to 10 questions.
1. Being involved with the Rock River Rescue, you must enjoy the outdoors. What is your favorite outdoor activity and why? I love to fish. Fishing is a sport that can be as simple as soaking worms for bullheads or as difficult as fly fishing for muskies. It’s kind of like golf: You never master it. It’s very relaxing for me, too.
2. If you could learn a new skill, what would it be? I’d like to be mechanically inclined and work on my own cars.
3. What is your favorite all-time movie and why? It’s not really a movie, “Band of Brothers.” I love history, and the courage that our veterans displayed is inspiring.
4. What is your favorite food? Either my wife Joan’s manicotti or eggplant parm. Both are incredible.
5. If you could take a dream vacation, where would you go? Someplace warm on a beach. Costa Rica in January or February would be nice.
6. What type of music do you enjoy? I like classic rock. Steely Dan is my favorite band.
7. What is your favorite flavor of ice cream? What is your favorite topping? Anything with chocolate. It doesn’t need toppings.
8. What was your first car and do you have a fond memory of that vehicle? A 1976 Pontiac Grand Prix. It was a big boat of a car with enough engine to drive fast. Most of my memories of that car are from college, hanging out with friends, or going on dates with Joan.
9. What is the current screensaver on your phone? A group photo of my kids. I’m very proud of all of my children.
10. What type of chocolate do you like best, white, dark or milk chocolate? Definitely milk chocolate. Dark chocolate is OK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.