Man sentenced for keeping pipe bomb in his vehicle

JUNEAU — A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for carrying a pipe bomb in his vehicle while driving around Beaver Dam earlier last year.
Chad Leitner was found guilty of the charges of possession of improvised explosives and bail jumping in October.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow also sentenced Leitner to three years extended supervision and three years of probation to be served at the same time.
As condition of his probation, he must maintain absolute sobriety and may not possess or consume alcohol. He must not enter any establishment whose primary business involves the sale or consumption of alcohol. He also must not consume, possess or purchase any illegal drugs or controlled substances without a current and valid prescription.
He must tell his probation agent of any prescribed or non-prescribed medications he takes and inform the probation agent of any medication changes. Leitner must also not have any drug paraphernalia or knowingly be in the presence of a person possessing controlled or illegal substances or paraphernalia for use or sale.
He also can’t have possession of any weapons or explosive devices.
Leitner must also complete mental health and alcohol and other drug assessments.
According to the criminal complaint, Beaver Dam police officers were dispatched to Riverview Drive about 2:45 p.m. Feb. 27 to investigate a suspicious vehicle complaint. The vehicle had driven through the area for roughly 20 minutes, stopped a few times and eventually parked in a driveway on Kelly Circle.
Leitner was identified as the vehicle’s owner.
When he was being questioned, authorities noticed a backpack, which Leitner reportedly allowed them to search. Inside the backpack officers allegedly found a “silver pipe-like object with a green fuse protruding from the center” and “two end caps on it,” the complaint stated.
The officer then drew his handgun, pointing it at Leitner, who was taken into custody.
The Dane County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and rendered the pipe bomb safe.
The device itself was filled with 2-inch finishing nails. The Dane County’s bomb technician said the kill radius of such a device would be roughly 50 feet, according to the criminal complaint.
Leitner denied making the pipe bomb and allegedly told investigators he got it from a neighbor in Fond du Lac who used them to blow up tree stumps.
He told arresting officers that since he was a felon and could not own a firearm, a bomb was a next option for personal defense, according to the criminal complaint.
