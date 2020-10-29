Two similar referendums will come before voters in two Dodge County communities at the Nov. 3 general election.
While the Town of Clyman is looking to approve a referendum allowing the town board to appoint individuals to its clerk and treasurer positions, the Town of Shields Board is holding a referendum to combine the clerk and treasurer positions by appointment.
Two similar referendums will come before voters in two Dodge County communities at the Nov. 3 general election.
“If the referendum is passed, the positions would go from elected to appointed positions by the town board,” said David Blank, town chairman. “This allows us to go outside of the Town of Clyman to pick someone for the position.”
He said getting qualified people for the position is difficult.
“There is so much schooling involved now,” Blank said. “It’s a lot more than taking notes.”
Town of Shields Chairman Neale Jones said the referendum allows the town board to combine the clerk and the treasurer position into one.
“We want to see the referendum passed because of the difficulty of finding qualified individuals in those positions,” Jones said. “This is something that is happening across the state. If it passes, we will give it a try and see how it works for us.”
He said if the referendum does pass and the positions are combined it’s likely the salary for the individual will increase.
“The positions used to be relatively simple,” Jones said. “There is so much a clerk and a treasurer do now, but they also work in tandem with one another so it makes sense to combine the two positions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.