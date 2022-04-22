It was a classic “win-win” situation this week when Watertown-headquartered Creative Community Living Services Inc. began its move a few doors east on the north side of East Main Street into the recently vacated Chase Bank building.
The firm gets to make its working space more manageable, while a prominent and attractive downtown office building is again utilized.
“This will allow us to provide a brighter, more inviting workspace for staff and because we are in a smaller, more energy-efficient building, it will also allow us to save on utilities and building maintenance costs,” said CCLS Digital Social Media Coordinator Samantha Morateck Thursday.
CCLS currently occupies a business front at 314 E. Main St. and according to its leaders, this facility has been listed and they hope to find an active community partner to occupy it soon in its present form.
Staff members of CCLS got a first glimpse Monday afternoon of their new digs.
The firm provides assistance to the developmentally disabled, the frail and elderly, and others.
The expectation, according to the firm’s officials, is for the new facility, most recently a Chase Bank, to be ready for the operations of CCLS in mid-June.
“Our new space is just over 9,000 square feet,” Morateck said. “We will just utilize the first floor, which is about half that size.”
The final purchase price on the building, which was closed upon April 14, was $350,000.
Morateck said one of the driving forces behind the relocation was that CCLS’s current building is 110 years old.
“We were looking for less space and a newer building,” she said.
The CCLS corporate services team is made up of 18 people and includes administration, information technology, finance, maintenance, human resources and training. Staff expansion is not anticipated.
CCLS Inc began providing its services in October of 1973 as Christian Community Living Systems, Inc. In 1987 the name was changed to Creative Community Living Services Inc.
As part of its move into the former Chase Bank facility, CCLS will be adding two Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathrooms on the main level, adding a wall at the old teller stations to create a storage area, adding cubicle walls to create additional office space, and offering more data and electric hook ups.
“We are partnering with local businesses to complete the renovations and repairs,” she said.
CCLS partners with the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, Watertown High School, Women in Business, Wisconsin Assisted Living Association and the Disability Service Provider Network as it goes about its work.
A division of CCLS is Fast Pace Medical Staffing. Morateck described this division as a staffing agency that provides professional medical personnel who service skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes, hospitals, sub-acute facilities, correctional facilities, community-based residential facilities and medical clinics.
CCLS services are paid for through funding from the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health and Social Services via managed care organizations.
“We have less than 1% private pay,” Morateck said. “As a non-profit, we do receive donations, but donations are used to pay for new equipment, updating items in our homes and special events with clients.”
Morateck said the services of CCLS are extensive.
“Our mission is to establish individualized community supports that will preserve and enhance the dignity and rights of those who rely on others while seeking their own level of independence,” she said. “The services we provide are tailored to the needs our clients.”
She said CCLS’s services include round-the-clock supportive care, assisting in tasks such as cooking, administering medicine, personal care, or transporting clients to appointments, community activities, or work.
“A majority of our care is for the intellectually and developmentally disabled. We also provide some day service programs, allowing caregivers some respite while our clients enjoy daily skills, training, art, fitness and the opportunity to interact with others,” she said. “Our services are all client centered.”
A comprehensive list of CCLS services can be found on the CCLS website at https://cclswi.org/services.html.
Watertown is considered the corporate services office of CCLS. CCLS purchased the building at 314 E. Main St. in 2002. Prior to that it rented the structure.
“We are so excited to have found a space that works for our team and that allows us to remain an active member in the Watertown community in which CCLS has such a long history,” said Kathie Bergen of CCLS. “Many members of our staff live in the Watertown area and this will allow them to continue their work/life balance. Watertown is somewhat centralized to our programs in Milwaukee, Beaver Dam, La Crosse, Juneau, Black River Falls, Plover, Wisconsin Rapids, Janesville and Madison.”
From May 11 to 18, CCLS is hosting its first-ever online art auction.
“We are calling it ‘Art from the Heart,’” Morateck said. “Clients, staff and a few local artists have donated art to be included in the auction.”
All proceeds will be going directly back into the programs to benefit CCLS clients.
“So far, we have collected 100 pieces of art with more on the way,” she said.
The auction will be entirely online.
