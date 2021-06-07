Ed Somers took the helm in April 2020 as executive director/administrator of Clearview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.
Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke said Somers brought an “experienced background in county and private sector long-term care administration.”
Somers had previously worked as hospital and nursing home administrator at the Brown County Treatment Center as well as the Samaritan Campus administrator in Washington County. He was also the executive director of Lutheran Homes of Oconomowoc and administrator of Franciscan Villa in Milwaukee.
He holds a master of science degree in healthcare administration from Cardinal Stritch University and a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of Milwaukee-Wisconsin.
The Clearview Brain Injury Center (CBIC), in operation since 1991, is a 30-bed, state-certified, post-acute neuro-rehabilitation program. CBIC was the first post-acute traumatic brain injury program in the state.
Clearview also has a 46-bed program for individuals with intellectual disabilities, which can provide short-term rehabilitation, long-term residential placement or respite care. They are state and federally licensed as a facility serving individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Clearview is licensed for 236 patients in its main building, but with its three assisted living buildings, the facility is licensed for 264 patients.
Here are the 10 questions we asked him:
1. Rolling Stones or Beatles? And why?
Beatles. The Cirque du Soleil show based on the Beatles music was spectacular.
2. Favorite flavor of ice cream?
Chocolate
3. Biggest fear?
Losing my family
4. What songs do you increase the volume on when driving?
All of them. My kids and the neighbors think I’m deaf.
5. Favorite movies?
“Smokey and the Bandit,” “Used Cars,” “Gone in 60 Seconds” (original version), “Star Wars”
6. Where would you rather be? A Milwaukee Brewers or Green Bay Packers game?
Packers game (early season though, before it gets too cold)
7. Coffee drinker?
Yes, the Beaumont brand.
8. Winter or summer? And why?
Summer, I love the heat.
9. First car growing up?
1970 Toyota Celica
10. Even if the group doesn’t play anymore, what band would you like to see in person today?
Led Zeppelin
