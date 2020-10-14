JEFFERSON — With several factors coming in more favorably than anticipated, the Jefferson district is looking at a local school tax rate of $10.71 per $1,000 of property value, down from the August estimate of $11.03.
The school tax rate will not be finalized for two more weeks, as a couple of elements in the calculation have yet to come in from the state, the private school voucher amount and official equalized aid numbers.
The two most recent factors to come in, however, equalized property values and enrollment, have turned out to be more favorable than anticipated in terms of budget.
(See related story on the property value breakdown).
The official enrollment count for schools across Wisconsin takes place on the third Friday of September, but this year was unique due to the pandemic, which has led the district to have frequent “virtual” days, said Laura Peachey, director of business services for the Jefferson schools.
So on the regular “third Friday count” date, there were no students in seats in the Jefferson school buildings. Rather, students were working asynchronously at home.
Thus, the district had to look at attendance for the day prior to and the day after the virtual day.
The state equation does not use the total number of students enrolled in a given year, but the number of “full-time-equivalent” students, with 4-year-old kindergartners calculated at 0.6 and summer school attendees added in as a tiny fraction to account for summer hours.
After going through that equation, the district came out with a 2020-21 “membership” of 1,728, up 32 students from the estimate of 1,696 used for budgeting purposes.
“We are still seeming smaller groups in the younger age levels,” Peachey said, noting that this is consistent with long-term demographic change in the area.
Open enrollment numbers — students living outside the district enrolling in the Jefferson schools and vice versa — also came in above projections.
Despite all of the challenges presented by this pandemic year, the district again saw a bump in open enrollment students, reaching a record net gain of 40 students.
That’s 18 over the projected number the district used in budget calculations, Peachey said.
Summer school numbers, however, were much lower than in previous years as the district’s offerings shrank to accommodate pandemic measures, and more families chose not to enroll.
That is happening in districts across the state, Peachey said. In fact, some districts were not able to offer summer school at all, but this figure must be calculated in according to the state school finance equation, and it will have a negative impact.
Meanwhile, property values throughout the district saw a bump of 4.96 percent, which is more than double the conservative projection of 2 percent used for budget planning. (See related article for the breakdown.)
The district is slated to set its official tax rate and make final budget adjustments during the regular school board meeting Oct. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.