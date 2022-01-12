JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek School District Board of Education will move into closed session Wednesday as it begins its search for a replacement for retiring Superintendent Michael Garvey.
Garvey made the announcement at the end of August that he would be retiring at the close of this school year. Garvey has been superintendent of the district since 2006.
The district’s school board will meet in closed session Wednesday at 6 p.m. with superintendent search consultants. When it reconvenes to open session, the board has nothing on its agenda before adjourning but to, “act on or report on any action taken in closed session.”
According to Garvey, if the board adheres to its plan Wednesday, its members will select the slate of candidates they plan on interviewing.
“If their slate has six candidates, they tentatively will conduct first interviews on Jan. 25 and 26,” Garvey said. “They will conduct any final interviews, if needed, most likely the second week of February. The hope is to have my successor identified and placed under contract — with a July 1 start — in late February or early March.”
Garvey was instrumental in the district becoming known as ‘The Domes,’ for its domed elementary, middle and high school campus that sits on the western edge of Johnson Creek along County Highway B.
Garvey has also been acknowledged for his efforts at overseeing a transformation of the district in terms of instructional practices, finances, facilities and other needs.
