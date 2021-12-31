So how do you describe 2021 in seven characters? It’s a riddle whose answer will be a surprise to no one:
COVID-19.
Just like 2020, the coronavirus was behind most of the headlines that made up the top stories in Watertown in 2021. But this time, the storylines were different.
Instead of shutdowns, as it was the year before, this time the headlines were dominated by people coping with the virus in various ways, getting vaccines and later booster shots, arguing over masks in schools and reopening many events that had been closed the year before by the pandemic.
But that is not all that happened in 2021, a year that will be unique in the history books for Watertown, and the world.
So here are the top local stories of the year, as ranked by the Daily Times newsroom:
1. Public health challenges: If you think that arrival of vaccines in January and booster shots in fall made everything better, the correct answer is, well, it’s complicated. Health departments in the City of Watertown, Jefferson County and Dodge County were saddled with heavy burdens of coordinating vaccine testing, setting up massive vaccination clinics, offering expert advice, doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work, and, of course, being in the crosshairs of an emotional nationwide battle over that pitted public health against individual rights over vaccine mandates and mask wearing. In the end, Jefferson County’s Gail Scott and Dodge County’s Abby Sauer resigned as the year came to a close, after a couple of really difficult years. And as the year ended, the health-care community in Watertown put out an urgent request for the community to get immunized before omicron, the new and highly contagious variant of the coronavirus, struck and overloaded local EMS, nursing homes, clinics and hospitals. As the year began, our area had 182 COVID-19 deaths but there were more than 400 by year’s end.
2. The great resignation: Across the nation and in our community, people had trouble filling jobs and it seemed like people everywhere were turning on their notices to find work elsewhere. In city government from Juneau to Watertown, there were openings for city clerks, finance directors, attorneys, and the Dodge County had to close down a pod for lack of jailers. Dodge County even approved controversial bumps in pay for staff in a bid to attract and retain employees. The Watertown Daily Times also ran a series of stories documenting the many challenges local fire departments are facing to find firefighters.
3. It’s hip to be square: The brightest news of the year locally might have been all the happenings in and around the Town Square. Multiple large donations, including a $1 million gift from the Betzin family for naming rights gave the park near the library a major boost, paving the way for its construction in 2022. Nearby, the city took its first look at plans for an 87-unit multifamily housing project overlooking the square. And to the west of the square, work continued on the remodeling and expansion of the public library; as the year closed, the library also closed to complete its move in advance of a winter opening and a summer grand opening.
4. The festivals return: They’re back! After a year off due to the pandemic, many, but not all events returned. Riverfest in Watertown and the Dodge and Jefferson county fairs, and many of them had strong crowds along with varying degrees of COVID-19 precautions. Even Gemuetlichkeit Days returned to Jefferson, celebrating its 50th anniversary.
5. Tornadoes strike: In July, several tornadoes touched down in Jefferson County, and one of the hardest hit areas was in Concord, where it tore off roofs, heavily damaged homes, toppled trees and left a long line of destruction that the community is still recovering from. One tornado was the strongest ever to hit Jefferson County, but, amazingly, there were no injuries or deaths reported.
6. Plant closures: Business closing were big news this year. In Watertown, Eaton closed its plant in November, letting 56 people go. Valero shuttered most of its massive ethanol facility in Johnson Creek, letting 61 people go. And one of the oldest plants in the area, Briess Malt & Ingredients in Waterloo closed up in January after 119 years in business.
7. Ixonia gas plant approval: It was a battle that took the better part of the year, but We Energies finally won out in its effort to build a $185 million liquid natural gas storage facility in Ixonia. Although neighbors worried about its impact on their safety and property values, the utility argued successfully before the town, county and state Public Service Commission, and later in court, that the facility could save $200 million in utility costs over time.
8. Stress on schools: The schools became a focal point for the pandemic. As schools returned more to in-person learning, controversies erupted almost everywhere as parents were divided over how much mask wearing should be allowed. In Watertown, Superintendent Cassandra Shug told the school board about the toll the pandemic was taking on the mental health of students and staff.
9. Bethesda era ending: Bethesda, which has a storied history in Watertown, ramped up its winding down of operations. In April, it announced that Broadstep Behavioral Health was taking over local operations. By November, its 54,700-square-foot headquarters was for sale and listed at $5.43 million, marking the closing chapters for the once huge footprint the operations had on the city.
10. Hospital changes: There were several changes at the hospital. Although it was news that the hospital temporarily shut down urgent care to shift resources during the pandemic to the emergency room, the biggest news was an ownership change. Watertown Regional Medical Center was one of 18 LifePoint health hospitals to be taken over by ScionHealth in Louisville, Kentucky. The new company announced there would be no changes in staffing or programs.
