Former mayor and alderperson Fred Smith narrowly defeated incumbent alderperson Cassandra Wagner for the District 6 seat on the Watertown Common Council in the election Tuesday.In other Watertown news, Mayor Emily McFarland retained her position.Smith edged Wagner by just eight votes notching 226 votes or 51% of the 445 total votes cast Tuesday. Wagner grabbed 218 or 49% of the total votes cast.Smith earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard University in 1973 and juris doctorate from University of Maine Law School in 1980.Smith served as mayor of Watertown for three terms beginning in 1992 to 2001. He served on the Watertown Common Council for seven terms.Smith is a retired pastor at Watertown Community Church for 17 years. He currently works part-time at Water Recycling Corp. as a consultant and Grace Hill Fellowship as a part-time pastor.Smith served 11 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a member of American Legion Post 189.While McFarland earned 2,551 votes, there were 1,097 write-in votes.Former Watertown alderperson Brad Blanke ran for the mayor's seat as a write-in candidate.Also, incumbent alderperson Bob Wetzel easily defeated Kurt Larsen with 414 votes to 147.Wetzel won his fifth, two-year term on the common council. He was first elected to the council in 2006, again in 2008 and 2010. He was elected to the Watertown Common Council again in 2020.
