The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing people who are enjoying local recreational opportunities in a safe manner.

County safety patrols are handing out free cookie coupons from Kwik Trip to reward the safe and responsible actions of recreational vehicle users.

The coupons could be given to people who are wearing life jackets on boats or using a helmet or seatbelt on ATVs and snowmobiles.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the state Department of Natural Resources with help from the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs, the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association and the Wisconsin Off-Highway Motorcycle Association on this new safety initiative.

