With a pandemic in full swing, it was a different kind of annual meeting of the Thrive Economic Development group Tuesday morning.
Gone was the big crowd, the hand-shaking, the hugs and camaraderie. Still, a breakfast was served and there was a panel discussion, but the order of the day was social-distancing among approximately 20 people in attendance.
There were discussions about challenges local businesses faced in 2020. Perhaps most importantly, there was a panel discussion on where things might be headed in the next year.
Some of the best business minds in Jefferson and Dodge counties were in the room at the Jefferson County Fair Park, while others chimed in over a Zoom meeting connection.
Host of the show, as always, was Vicki Pratt, president of Thrive, who said she wanted to — rather than focus on statistics as is often the case at Thrive annual sessions — emphasize conversations on how area businesses have been managing their ways through the pandemic.
“It’s been a difficult year, to put it mildly,” Pratt said, adding she wanted the meeting to engender a sense of stability and growth among participants and their businesses. Those in attendance specialized in everything from manufacturing and healthcare to banking and county government.
Pratt said that the 2020 “areas of focus” at Thrive have included business development; workforce development; branding, marketing and communications and its Back to Business Program.
Business development efforts by Thrive have included retaining and growing primary sector businesses and attracting new ones. Workforce development addressed initiatives and activities that lead to a long-term supply of workers for the area’s primary industries. Marketing and communications involved promoting the region’s business support assets, both inside and outside the region. The Back to Business Program provided assistance to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thrive provided Economic development assistance to municipalities. This was comprised of:
- Project-specific assistance.
- Revolving Loan Fund assistance.
- TID/TIF assistance.
- Land assembly for industrial growth.
- Incentive negotiations and use of existing incentive tools to encourage new investment Municipal team responses to site searches.
- General economic development assistance during staff transitions such as loss of directors.
- Best practice solutions to streamline permitting.
- Solutions to development barriers.
Addressing Back to Business, Pratt said Thrive collectively served 120 small businesses in a very short time frame, providing assistance to emergency financial assistance programs and business consulting on changes that, if made, might help the business survive extended closure.
"Traffic on our website, thriveED.org, continues to increase," she said. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have added a new section of our website, COVID-19 Business Resources. This section includes information on best practices, grants and loans, legislation and a COVID-19 related news feed."
Pratt said traffic to the website jumped by 74% in the past year.
Matt Kures of the University of Wisconsin specializes in economic development policy analysis, labor force research and regional competitive analysis. Kures said Jefferson and Dodge counties are a microcosm of the United States and trends that are being seen nationwide are happening here.
Jela Trask of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation moderated a panel discussion during the second hour of the two-hour event. Among those participating were Kures, Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, Ron Roehl of CNC Solutions, David Witte of Spacesaver Corporation, Mike Wallace of Fort HealthCare and Mark Wierman of Ixonia Bank.
Matters addressed included telemedicine and how it can be used to better advantage in the area; emphasis on simple COVID-19 protocols such as hand-washing, mask-wearing and social distancing; increased remote banking options for customers while banks maintain physical branches and reducing time spent training in the manufacturing realm.
Roehl stressed the increased role that automation and robotics are playing as the pandemic progresses, as well as the need for talent to work in these areas.
Wehmeier said the county is seeing itself facing challenges due to the ages of its facilities. He said there is also a need for increased technology that will allow for county meetings to be attended and viewed remotely, along with increased demands for cybersecurity.
He said statutory compliance and open meetings laws must be recognized as technologies advance.
"And we want people to have better experiences if they are working remotely," Wehmeier said.
Kures said many of the trends in the Jefferson and Dodge County economies were in place prior to the pandemic, but the onset of the coronavirus just accelerated them.
Pratt said among the not-so-pleasant lessons learned in 2020 is that “uncertainty lies ahead."
